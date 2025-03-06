



The UK's Foreign Office has strongly condemned a security breach that occurred during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to London. The incident involved a group of pro-Khalistani extremists staging a protest outside the Chatham House think tank, where Jaishankar was participating in a discussion.





The situation escalated when a protester broke through police barriers, approached Jaishankar's vehicle, and tore the Indian national flag in front of police officers.





The UK Foreign Office stated that while it supports the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate or disrupt public events are "completely unacceptable." The Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to address the situation, and the UK reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the security of all diplomatic visitors in line with international obligations.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India also condemned the incident, labelling it a "misuse of democratic freedoms" by a small group of separatists and extremists. The MEA emphasized that such actions are unacceptable and called upon the host government to fulfil its diplomatic obligations to ensure the safety of visiting dignitaries.





Despite the security breach, Jaishankar continued his diplomatic engagements, meeting with key UK officials, including Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to discuss bilateral issues such as trade, health, education, and defence cooperation.





This incident highlights ongoing tensions between India and pro-Khalistani groups, particularly in the UK, where such groups have been active in recent years. India has repeatedly raised concerns with the UK about the activities of Khalistani separatists and has urged the UK to enhance surveillance and take action against these groups.





The UK's condemnation of the protest reflects its commitment to maintaining diplomatic security and upholding international obligations while respecting the right to peaceful protest.





ANI







