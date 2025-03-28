



India has reaffirmed its commitment to disaster management in the BIMSTEC region following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand. Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar emphasised India's focus on regional cooperation during a briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka.





He highlighted the region's vulnerability to natural disasters and India's priority in strengthening Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mechanisms through exercises and collaboration among disaster management authorities.





India has been actively contributing to BIMSTEC's disaster resilience initiatives, hosting regular disaster management exercises and the BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate. These efforts aim to enhance early warning systems and preparedness across member states.





Mazumdar also pointed out significant progress in developing a collective disaster management system, including plans to improve coordination for responding to natural disasters.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted India's swift response to the earthquake, analysing damage reports and coordinating relief efforts with Myanmar and Thailand. Prime Minister Modi expressed concern for the affected nations, directing Indian authorities to remain on standby for assistance.





The broader agenda of Modi's visit includes attending the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on April 4, where themes of resilience, prosperity, and openness will be discussed.





India aims to strengthen regional connectivity, energy security, climate preparedness, and institutional capacity within BIMSTEC.





