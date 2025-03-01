



Former ISRO Chief S. Somanath remarked that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) does not outsource its software development. This decision is driven by the need for deep integration between science, technology, and applications, which requires an intimate understanding of the domain. Somanath highlighted this during the Software Product Management (SPM) Summit held by IIM-Bangalore, where he discussed the evolution of software product management and development for space programs.





He noted that every piece of software, whether for satellite operations, data analysis, or mission simulations, is built in-house to ensure accuracy, security, and scientific rigour. ISRO has developed complex software systems for geospatial data portals, disaster management platforms, and climate monitoring tools, all serving governments, researchers, and the public. Somanath also emphasised the importance of commercializing these tools to foster innovation across sectors in India.





Somanath's stance reflects ISRO's broader strategy of self-reliance in critical technologies, contrasting with India's general reliance on foreign technologies in some sectors. Despite India's success in IT services, there is a significant gap in developing indigenous software products and core technologies. ISRO has taken steps to address this by developing in-house software products, such as FEAST and CFD tools, which are being prepared for commercial release.





This approach aligns with ISRO's cautious and analytical mindset, where failure is anticipated and learned from to ensure robust success.





Furthermore, Somanath has highlighted India's cost-effectiveness in space programs, such as the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, where India's expenditure is significantly lower than that of the US for similar projects.





This cost-effectiveness, combined with in-house software development, positions India as a competitive player in the global space economy.





PTI







