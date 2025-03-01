



Exercise Desert Hunt 2025, conducted by the Indian Air Force from February 24 to 28, 2025, at Air Force Station Jodhpur, was a landmark integrated Tri-Service Special Forces exercise.





This high-intensity drill brought together elite units from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, including the Para (Special Forces) of the Army, the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Navy, and the Garud Special Forces of the Air Force. The exercise aimed to enhance interoperability, coordination, and synergy among these units to ensure a swift and effective response to emerging security challenges.





Designed to enhance interoperability, coordination, and synergy among the three Special Forces units, the exercise tested their ability to respond swiftly and effectively to evolving security threats. Key training components included airborne insertion, precision strikes, hostage rescue, counter-terrorism operations, combat free falls, and urban warfare scenarios—all conducted under realistic battlefield conditions.





Senior military officials supervised the exercise to validate joint doctrines and assess the effectiveness of integrated operations. The exercise served as a critical platform to foster inter-service cooperation, reinforcing the Indian Armed Forces' commitment to strengthening national security through seamless collaboration.





Exercise Desert Hunt 2025 demonstrated the Indian Armed Forces' capability to operate as a unified and cohesive unit, ready to tackle multifaceted security challenges. It highlighted the importance of jointmanship in modern warfare and marked a significant milestone in enhancing India's defence preparedness.





The successful execution of the exercise showcased the elite capabilities of India's Special Forces and their dedication to protecting the nation, underscoring the importance of such exercises in an increasingly complex global security landscape.





