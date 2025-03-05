

ISRO's Mars Lander Mission (MLM), also known as Mangalyaan-2, is a significant step forward in India's interplanetary exploration endeavours. The mission has been approved by the Space Commission and is awaiting final approval from the Union Cabinet.





Planned for a launch window between December 2028 and January 2029, MLM will utilise innovative technologies such as a sky crane and a supersonic parachute to ensure the safe and precise landing of a rover on Mars.





This mission builds upon the success of previous endeavours like the Mangalyaan-1 orbiter and aims to conduct comprehensive scientific investigations of the Martian surface and atmosphere.





The MLM mission will be launched aboard ISRO's heavy-lift Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3), which is designed to carry heavier payloads into space.





The mission includes a rover and a helicopter, similar to NASA's Perseverance rover, to enhance exploration capabilities. The helicopter will be equipped with advanced instruments to facilitate aerial exploration and provide insights into Mars' atmospheric dynamics.





Additionally, ISRO plans to deploy a dedicated relay communication satellite to ensure uninterrupted communication between the mission and Earth.





The mission's payloads are designed to study various aspects of Mars, including dust particles, atmospheric density, solar energy particles, and the Martian magnetic field.





These scientific investigations will contribute significantly to understanding the Martian environment and its evolution. With its ambitious goals and cutting-edge technologies, the Mars Lander Mission represents a bold step forward in India's space exploration journey, showcasing the nation's technological prowess and commitment to advancing scientific frontiers beyond Earth.





