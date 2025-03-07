



Paresh Baruah, the exiled chief of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), has allegedly relocated within China. He is believed to have moved from Ruili to the Xishuangbanna Dai region of Yunnan Province.





This relocation follows years of living in Ruili, where he had established himself after leaving Bangladesh in 2008. Baruah's decision to leave Bangladesh was prompted by the return of the Awami League to power, which he feared would extradite him to India.





He has been residing in China, reportedly receiving support from the Chinese Ministry of State Security, and is known for his opposition to reconciliation efforts with the Indian government.





Baruah's presence in China has been a subject of concern for Indian authorities, who have raised the issue with their Chinese counterparts. The Indian government has expressed concerns about the support insurgent groups like ULFA receive in China, including arms and refuge.





Despite these concerns, China has maintained a strategic stance, providing covert support to such groups as part of its broader geopolitical strategy in the region.





Recently, a Bangladesh court commuted Baruah's death sentence to life imprisonment in connection with a 2004 arms smuggling case. This development highlights the ongoing legal and political challenges Baruah faces, even as he continues to operate from his Chinese safe haven.





ULFA, under Baruah's leadership, continues to advocate for Assam's independence from India, though its influence has diminished significantly over the years.





