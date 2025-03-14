



The F-15EX, a modern iteration of the F-15 Eagle series, is a contender in India's Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) tender. This aircraft offers a blend of unmatched payload capacity, advanced avionics, and the ability to launch hypersonic missiles, making it a compelling option for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





However, India's strategic priorities and operational needs will play a crucial role in the final selection, with considerations beyond just technical capabilities, such as diplomatic and economic factors.





The F-15EX is designed to serve as a "weapons truck," supporting forward-operating fifth-generation aircraft by providing extensive firepower and payload capacity.





It can carry up to 22 missiles, including long-range AIM-120D and short-range AIM-9X missiles, significantly enhancing its air-to-air combat capabilities.





The jets ability to operate from high-altitude airfields and carry large payloads over long distances aligns with India's geographical requirements, given its extensive borders with Pakistan and China.





Despite these advantages, the F-15EX faces challenges in the MRFA competition. India has already invested heavily in the Su-30MKI, a heavy fighter with strategic capabilities similar to the F-15EX, and has also acquired the Rafale, which offers familiarity and existing infrastructure.





The Rafale, in particular, has an operational edge due to India's existing experience with the aircraft and significant investment in its ecosystem.





The F-15EX's size and lack of stealth capabilities may raise concerns about its survivability in modern combat scenarios.





In terms of cost, the F-15EX is priced at approximately $87.9 million per unit, with operational costs of $32,500 per hour, which is higher than the Rafale's operational cost but lower than its purchase price.





Boeing's offer to integrate advanced technologies and potentially provide production opportunities in India could influence the decision, but India's emphasis on indigenous production and control over military operations may favour other options.





The F-15EX Eagle-II is a highly advanced, multi-role fighter jet developed by Boeing for the U.S. Air Force. Here are its key features:





Key Features of The F-15EX Fighter Jet





Design And Dimensions





Length: 19.45 meters Width: 13.05 meters Height: 5.64 meters Empty Weight: 14,500 kg Maximum Take-off Weight: 37,000 kg





Performance





Engines: Two F110-GE-129 engines, each producing 29,000 pounds of thrust Maximum Speed: Mach 2.5 (1,650 mph or 2,655 km/h) Range: Combat range of 687 NM (791 miles, 1,272 km); ferry range of 2,100 NM (2,400 mi, 3,900 km) with conformal fuel tanks and three external fuel tanks Service Ceiling: 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) Rate of Climb: 50,000 feet per minute (250 m/s)





Avionics And Electronics





Radar: Advanced sensors including the APG-82 AESA radar Electronic Warfare (EW) System: BAE Systems’ EPAWSS (Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System) for enhanced defensive capabilities Cockpit Systems: Modern cockpit displays and a digital backbone





Payload And Weapon Capacity





Payload Capacity: Nearly 30,000 lbs (13,300 kg) Missile Capacity: Can carry up to 22 air-to-air missiles using the AMBER (Advanced Missile and Bomb Ejection Rack) system Weapon Options: AIM-9 Sidewinder, AIM-120 AMRAAM, AIM-260 JATM, AGM-158 JASSM, AGM-88 HARM, AGM-183 ARRW, GBU-31 JDAM, GBU-38 JDAM, and GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb





Operational Capabilities





Multi-Role Capabilities: Designed for air superiority, homeland defence, and potential future roles like electronic attack Adaptability: Can manage autonomous wingmen and engage multiple targets simultaneously





Structural Enhancements





Service Life: Increased service life of 20,000 hours. Hypersonic Capability: Can launch hypersonic weapons up to 22 feet long.





The F-15EX is a versatile and powerful fighter jet designed to provide superior air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities, making it a significant asset for modern combat scenarios.





Ultimately, the selection of the F-15EX in the MRFA tender will depend on how well it aligns with India's long-term strategic goals, operational needs, and economic considerations. While it offers significant capabilities, India's existing investments in other platforms and its desire for technological sovereignty will be key factors in the decision-making process.





IDN







