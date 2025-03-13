



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed from Mauritius after concluding a highly successful two-day state visit, marking a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral ties between India and the island nation.





During his visit, PM Modi attended Mauritius' National Day celebrations as the chief guest, where he was conferred with the country's highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean. This recognition underscores the deep cultural and historical bonds between India and Mauritius.





PM Modi held productive discussions with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, focusing on elevating their partnership to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership. The two leaders agreed to cooperate in various sectors, including infrastructure, digital technology, healthcare, and sustainable development.





Eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to enhance collaboration in areas such as maritime security and community development. Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated 23 India-funded projects and announced plans for new infrastructure initiatives to bolster democracy in Mauritius.





A key highlight of the visit was the introduction of India's new "Mahasagar" vision, which builds upon the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) policy. The Mahasagar vision emphasizes mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across regions, focusing on trade, capacity building, and mutual security. This initiative aims to strengthen India's engagement with the Global South and promote regional stability and prosperity.





The visit also underscored the strategic and cultural ties between India and Mauritius, with PM Modi participating in a symbolic gesture at Ganga Talao, a sacred Hindu pilgrimage site.





The visit reinforced India's commitment as a valued development partner for Mauritius, emphasizing their shared goals in promoting peace, security, and the interests of the Global South. Upon his departure, PM Modi was seen off by PM Ramgoolam, marking the end of a fruitful and memorable visit that has further consolidated the enduring friendship between the two nations.





ANI







