



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has detailed its strategic acquisition plans for the financial year 2025-26, emphasizing the enhancement of its operational capabilities along the borders with China and Pakistan.





As outlined in a recent Standing Committee report on defence presented in Parliament, the IAF aims to procure a range of advanced equipment, including low-level radars, TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), multi-role helicopters, and mid-air refuelers.





A significant focus will be placed on the indigenous upgrade of Russian-origin Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets and the acquisition of advanced Signal Intelligence and Communication Jamming aircraft, as well as Airborne Early Warning and Control systems.





The Defence Ministry highlighted that over the past five years, including the current fiscal year up to December 31, 2024, acquisitions and upgrades across various platforms have totalled approximately ₹1,39,596.60 crore.





This investment reflects a commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The IAF is actively pursuing domestic production of various aircraft types, including fighters, transport planes, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), alongside associated weapon systems.





The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has disclosed significant details regarding the Indian Air Force's (IAF) acquisitions from indigenous sources over the past five years, including the current fiscal year up to December 31, 2024. The IAF has invested a total of ₹1,39,596.60 crore in various platforms aimed at enhancing its operational capabilities.





These acquisitions encompass a wide range of systems, including Approach Radars, Missile Systems, Aircraft, Full Mission Simulators, Trainer Aircraft, Technology Missiles, Counter Drone Systems, Close-in-Weapon Systems, High Power Radars, Aero engines, Avionics upgrades, and Static Trans Receivers. This strategic move aligns with the government's broader initiative to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing and reduce dependency on foreign imports.





The focus on indigenous procurement reflects a commitment to bolster national security and develop domestic defence capabilities through initiatives like "Make in India." As part of this effort, the IAF is also working on various projects to further enhance its fleet and operational readiness, ensuring that it meets contemporary security challenges effectively.





In a notable development, the IAF has contracted with Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of low-level transportable radars at a cost of ₹2,906 crore. This radar system is designed to track a wide range of aerial targets and is part of India's broader strategy to bolster its indigenous defence capabilities while reducing reliance on foreign technology. The radar's acquisition is expected to significantly enhance the IAF's operational preparedness.





These acquisitions represent a critical step in modernizing the IAF's fleet and capabilities to meet evolving security challenges in the region.





ANI







