



During his recent visit to the United Kingdom, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in a comprehensive discussion on India's evolving foreign policy and regional dynamics.





The event, held at Chatham House in collaboration with the High Commission of India, featured a conversation with Bronwen Maddox, Director and Chief Executive of Chatham House.





Jaishankar provided insights into India's strategic vision for diplomacy, economic cooperation, and global leadership, emphasising the complexities of maintaining balance with neighbouring countries, particularly China. He highlighted the need for stable and respectful relationships amid shifting regional dynamics.





Jaishankar also addressed global economic challenges, noting that while there is no active policy to replace the US dollar, discussions on economic resilience and diversification are gaining traction, especially among BRICS nations. He reaffirmed India's commitment to global governance, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with the United States while supporting a multipolar world. Additionally, Jaishankar discussed India's progress on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is expected to strengthen economic ties and drive mutual growth.





However, Jaishankar's visit was not without incident. A security breach occurred outside Chatham House when pro-Khalistani protesters staged a demonstration, leading to a confrontation with the minister's convoy.





The UK Foreign Office condemned the incident, stating that while peaceful protests are allowed, attempts to intimidate or disrupt events are unacceptable. The Indian government also condemned the actions, labelling them a "misuse of democratic freedoms" and expecting the host government to fulfil its diplomatic obligations to ensure the safety of visiting dignitaries.





Despite these challenges, Jaishankar continued his diplomatic engagements, meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and other senior leaders to discuss bilateral issues, including trade, technology, and global challenges like the Ukraine conflict.





The visit aimed to strengthen the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership and enhance economic ties, with the opening of new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester set to boost regional economic growth.





ANI







