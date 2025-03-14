



The United States has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, Pakistan, which was carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a group designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organisation by the U.S.





The attack occurred on March 11, 2025, when rebels detonated explosives on the railway track, forcing the train to halt, and then opened fire, taking hundreds of passengers hostage. The train was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar with approximately 400 to 500 passengers on board.





In a statement, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad expressed deep sympathies and condolences to the victims and their families, emphasising that the Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear.





The U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, standing in solidarity with the country during this challenging time.





The attack resulted in significant casualties, with reports indicating that at least 21 passengers lost their lives.





Security forces conducted an extensive operation, successfully rescuing over 150 hostages, including women and children, and eliminating all 33 militants involved.





The operation was complicated by the militants' use of hostages as human shields. The international community, including China, the United Nations, and several other countries, has condemned the attack and expressed support for Pakistan in combating terrorism.





