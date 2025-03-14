



The India-Bangladesh Naval Exercise Bongosagar 2025 and Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) were conducted in the Bay of Bengal this week, marking a significant event in maritime cooperation between the two nations.





The exercise featured the participation of INS Ranvir from the Indian Navy and BNS Abu Ubaidah from the Bangladesh Navy. This joint endeavour aimed to enhance interoperability between the two navies, facilitating collaborative responses to shared maritime security challenges such as piracy, smuggling, and human trafficking.





The exercise involved a range of complex operations, including surface firing, tactical manoeuvrers, underway replenishment, Visit-Board-Search-Seizure (VBSS) cross boarding, communication drills, and a steam past.





These activities provided an opportunity for both navies to develop closer links in tactical planning, coordination, and information sharing, thereby strengthening their ability to undertake seamless maritime operations.





The enhanced synergy between the Indian and Bangladesh navies is a testament to their shared commitment to countering global security challenges and promoting regional stability. This cooperation aligns with India's Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative, which emphasizes maritime security and economic growth in the region.





Despite recent diplomatic tensions, the military relationship between India and Bangladesh remains strong. The exercises reflect the ongoing efforts to enhance regional maritime security and combat transnational maritime crimes, reinforcing the strategic defence ties between the two countries.





The Bongosagar exercises, which began in 2019, have become a crucial mechanism for improving operational interoperability and trust between the Indian and Bangladesh navies.





ANI







