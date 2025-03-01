



Solar Industries India Limited, part of the Solar Group, has secured a significant export order valued at ₹2,150 Crores for the supply of defence products.





This order, awarded by an international entity, is set to be executed over a period of six years, marking a substantial milestone in the company's expansion into the global defence sector. The announcement was made in a filing before the stock exchanges on Friday.





In addition to this major defence contract, Solar Industries also issued commercial papers worth ₹75 Crores last week. These papers are scheduled to mature in March 2025, as per the filings with the exchange. The company's recent financial performance has been robust, with a 55% increase in net profit to ₹314.87 Crores for the December quarter, driven by a 38% rise in revenue to ₹1,973.08 Crores compared to the same period last year.





Despite the positive developments, Solar Industries' shares experienced a slight decline following the announcement, reflecting broader market dynamics. The company's market capitalization remains substantial, standing at approximately ₹78,000 Crores.





Solar Industries continues to strengthen its position in both domestic and international markets, with a focus on defence and other sectors such as mining and construction.





