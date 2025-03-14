



Rangsons Aerospace, a prominent Indian product technology company specialising in aerospace, defence, and homeland security, has secured a substantial investment of ₹300 crore (approximately USD 36.5 million).





This funding, led by ValueQuest Investment Advisors, aims to enhance the company's operational capacity to meet the increasing global demand for its products and solutions in both commercial and military aviation sectors. Additionally, the investment will support strategic acquisitions to diversify and strengthen its market position.





This investment marks the first addition to the ValueQuest Tristar Fund's portfolio, a Category II Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) focused on thematic sector investments. ValueQuest is optimistic about the long-term growth potential in sectors such as aerospace and defence, making Rangsons Aerospace a strategic fit for their portfolio.





Pavan Ranga, Managing Director of Rangsons Aerospace, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that it will accelerate the company's expansion plans and enhance its ability to serve the growing demands of the aerospace and defence sectors. Rangsons Aerospace aims to capture a significant share of the ₹20,000 crore fluid-conveyance system market while continuing to develop world-class solutions for India's Ministry of Defence and international partners.





Ravi Dharamshi, Founder and CIO of ValueQuest, noted that the Tristar Fund is designed to capitalize on the long-term growth potential in sectors like defence, aerospace, and precision engineering.





Anand Rathi Advisors served as the financial advisor for the transaction, marking their fourth deal in the Indian aerospace sector and their second collaboration with ValueQuest. This partnership underscores their commitment to supporting the sector's growth with their expertise and industry knowledge.





Rangsons Aerospace is part of the NR Group, a diversified business conglomerate based in Mysore, and operates as a tier I partner to global aerospace majors such as Boeing, GE, and Honeywell, among others.





