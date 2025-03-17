



The recent buzz about China's sixth-generation fighter jets being a social media hoax stems from several factors. On December 26, 2024, videos and photos surfaced on social media, allegedly showing two new Chinese fighter aircraft in flight. These included a tri-jet tailless flying wing design from Chengdu Aircraft Corporation and another with a cranked arrow configuration from Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, tentatively named the Shenyang J-50.





However, despite the widespread media coverage, there has been no official acknowledgment from the Chinese military or defence industry regarding these aircraft as sixth-generation fighters.





Several aspects raise doubts about the authenticity of these claims. Test flights are typically conducted in controlled environments, not over populated areas, which contradicts the footage showing the aircraft flying low over buildings.





The Chinese government has been cautious about revealing military technology, making it unlikely that they would expose a sixth-generation fighter so openly.





The timing of the video release on Mao Zedong's birthday led some to speculate about its authenticity, as it could be seen as a symbolic gesture rather than a genuine military development milestone.





Furthermore, the Chinese government has recently introduced new rules to curb the spread of false military information online, which might be a response to these unverified reports.





The lack of official confirmation from reputable Chinese media outlets like Global Times and Xinhua further supports the scepticism surrounding these claims.





International observers, such as India's Chief of Defence Staff, have also expressed doubts about the existence of these sixth-generation fighters, suggesting that many countries are still in the early stages of such programs.





The combination of unverified sources, unusual flight conditions, and the absence of official confirmation contribute to the perception that the reports of China's sixth-generation fighter jets are a social media hoax.





IDN







