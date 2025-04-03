



In Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have intensified operations against terrorists in two separate incidents, resulting in significant developments.





In the Kishtwar district, three more Pakistani terrorists were killed in the ongoing operation in the Chatroo area. This follows the killing of a militant on Friday during the same operation.





The Army's White Knight Corps confirmed the elimination of these terrorists despite challenging weather conditions. A large cache of arms, including an AK rifle and an M4 rifle, was recovered from the site.





Among those killed was Saifullah, a top commander of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit who had been active in the Chenab valley region for over a year. The operation, which started on April 9, involved police, Army personnel, and para-commandos working together to neutralise terrorists hiding in the dense forest terrain. Additionally, another operation is ongoing in Udhampur’s Basantgarh and Ramnagar areas to track down three other terrorists.





Separately, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Sunderbani sector, Subedar Kuldeep Chand of Punjab laid down his life while leading a counter-infiltration operation.





The JCO succumbed to injuries sustained during an infiltration attempt by terrorists supported by the Pakistani Army in the Keri Battal area.





The Army thwarted this infiltration attempt and cordoned off the area for further search operations. Subedar Kuldeep Chand's sacrifice was praised by the Army's 16 Corps, which expressed solidarity with his bereaved family.





These incidents come amidst heightened tensions along the LoC following recent ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts.





On April 5, Border Security Force personnel shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the R S Pura sector along the International Border.





Moreover, India and Pakistan recently held a brigade commander-level flag meeting to address border management issues and de-escalate tensions after multiple cross-border firing incidents.





Agencies







