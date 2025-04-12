



Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi commenced a five-day official visit to Tanzania on April 12, 2025, to witness the inaugural edition of the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME), a multilateral naval exercise co-hosted by the Indian Navy and the Tanzania Peoples Defence Force.





The exercise, scheduled from April 13 to April 18 off Dar-es-Salaam, aims to strengthen maritime security cooperation between India and African nations in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "MAHASAGAR" vision for engagement with the Global South.





This vision, announced during Modi's visit to Mauritius last month, emphasizes "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions".





AIKEYME is set to involve naval forces from Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, and Tanzania.





The exercise is divided into two phases: the harbour phase will include tablet-op exercises on piracy, information sharing, and seamanship training; while the sea phase will feature search-and-rescue operations, visit-board-search-and-seizure drills, small-arms firing, and helicopter operations. A defence exhibition showcasing Indian products will also be held to promote exports.





The initiative reflects India's growing role as a security partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Over the past decade, India has collaborated with African nations to address maritime threats such as piracy, illegal trafficking, and unregulated fishing through information sharing and surveillance. AIKEYME is expected to significantly expand these efforts by enhancing interoperability among participating navies.





Admiral Tripathi's visit underscores India's commitment to fostering strategic ties and maritime cooperation with Tanzania and other African nations. The exercise will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and marks a bold step in India's broader defence diplomacy under its "SAGAR" (Security and Growth for All in the Region) framework.





PTI







