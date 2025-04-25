



Following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a resolute and forceful response, vowing to pursue the perpetrators and their backers "to the ends of the Earth" and ensure they face punishment "beyond their imagination.





" Speaking at a rally in Bihar on National Panchayat Day, Modi condemned the attack in the strongest terms, emphasising that terrorism will not go unpunished and that India's spirit remains unbroken by such acts of violence.





He highlighted the diversity of the victims, noting they came from various parts of India, and declared that the attack was an assault on the soul of the nation itself. Modi assured the nation and the world that





India would identify, trace, and punish every terrorist involved and those supporting them, sending a stern message to the masterminds behind the attack. He also expressed gratitude to international leaders and countries that stood in solidarity with India during this difficult time.





In the wake of the attack, the Indian government took strong retaliatory measures, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, expelling Pakistani military officials, shutting down the Attari land border crossing, and reducing diplomatic staff in each other's high commissions.





These steps were decided by the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by PM Modi, signalling a tough stance against cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's alleged involvement in the attack. The government also heightened security measures in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Lieutenant Governor and Home Minister directing swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.





The attack, attributed to the Pakistan-based terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), is one of the deadliest in recent years in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack, further intensifying India's resolve to combat terrorism.





Modi's speech and the government's response reflect a continuation of India's firm policy against terrorism, recalling past decisive actions such as the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot air strikes.





The Prime Minister's vow to break the back of terrorism sponsors underscores the nation's collective determination to uphold security and justice, reinforcing that attacks on Indian soil will be met with stringent and significant consequences.





The nation mourned the victims across states, with families grieving deeply, including that of a newlywed naval officer killed in the attack. Modi's message was clear: India will relentlessly pursue justice and ensure that terrorism does not shake the country's resolve or spirit.





Agencies







