



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced that BrahMos missile production in Lucknow will officially commence with the inauguration of the new manufacturing complex on May 11.





This milestone marks a significant leap for India's defence sector, as the BrahMos missile—an Indo-Russian joint venture and the world’s fastest cruise missile—will now be produced domestically in the Sarojini Nagar area, part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.





Initially, the facility will manufacture 100 missiles, with plans to ramp up production to missiles worth ₹900 crore over the next five to seven years. The project is expected to play a crucial role in boosting India’s defence exports, which have already reached ₹24,000 crore, with ambitions to double this figure by 2029.





During his interaction with local leaders and residents in Indiranagar, Singh highlighted India’s shift from being a major importer to an exporter of defence equipment, underscoring the country’s rapid economic ascent from the 11th to the fifth largest economy globally.





He also referenced technological advancements, such as digital transactions totalling ₹14 lakh crore, and praised the successful evacuation of 22,500 Indian students from Ukraine due to Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic efforts.





The BrahMos manufacturing complex is a flagship project within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, aiming to transform Lucknow into a global investment hub with world-class infrastructure.





The facility will not only serve India’s defence needs but will also cater to export demands, with countries like Vietnam, the UAE, and Indonesia among potential buyers. Russian scientists will collaborate with Indian teams at the site, and a dedicated railway track is planned for efficient transportation of missiles to and from the facility.





Local development was another focal point of Singh’s address. He detailed ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including a four-kilometre ring road handling two lakh vehicles daily, the renovation of Gomti Nagar railway station with aspirations to make it Asia’s top station, and the rise in property values that now place Lucknow among the top ten cities worldwide.





Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak credited Singh’s supervision for the city’s progress, while MLA OP Srivastava raised concerns about water infrastructure, sewer lines, the need for a new overpass, and a permanent Chhath Puja ghat.





The session concluded with announcements of new open gyms, community centres, and libraries across five assembly constituencies. Singh also promised that the Lucknow-Kanpur commute would be reduced to 40-45 minutes within the next six to eight months.





The inauguration of the BrahMos complex is seen as a transformative step for both Lucknow and India’s defence capabilities, cementing the city’s status as a key node in the nation’s industrial and strategic landscape.





TOI Report







