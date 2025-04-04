



The upcoming Ax-4 mission, scheduled to launch no earlier than May 2025 aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket, will feature an unprecedented research portfolio with around 60 scientific experiments from 31 countries, including seven led by India’s space agency ISRO.





This mission marks the fourth private astronaut flight by Axiom Space to the International Space Station (ISS) and emphasises international collaboration in microgravity research. The experiments span diverse fields such as human research, Earth observation, biological sciences, and material sciences, showcasing the capabilities of participating nations like the U.S., India, Poland, and Hungary.





ISRO-Led Research: India's contributions include experiments on:





Cognitive impacts of computer screens in microgravity.





Growth and genetics of algae and cyanobacteria strains.





Skeletal muscle dysfunction therapies.





Spaceflight impacts on crop seed germination and resilience mechanisms in extreme environments.





Notably, ISRO’s contributions will highlight India’s growing role in space science advancements.





The Ax-4 crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson (U.S.), Mission Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (India), Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (ESA/Poland), and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary).





The mission aims to deepen understanding of the effects of spaceflight on the human body and explore applications for health improvements on Earth. Additionally, Ax-4 sets the stage for Axiom’s future commercial space station by fostering global partnerships and sustainable research ecosystems in low-Earth orbit.





