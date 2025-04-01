



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are currently engaged in an operation to apprehend three terrorists who escaped from an encounter site in Kathua's Suffian village. The terrorists were located in the Panjtirthi area of Jathana, following a tip-off.





On Monday night, security personnel surrounded the area, leading to an exchange of gunfire as the terrorists opened fire on the search party, prompting an intense encounter.





Additional forces have been deployed to assist in neutralizing the terrorists, with officials confirming that operations will continue until all threats are eliminated.





The situation escalated after local villagers reported sightings of the terrorists. One resident recounted an incident where the terrorists entered their home seeking food, indicating their desperate situation. They reportedly took away some rotis but left without further engagement after being declined money.





The ongoing operation is part of a broader anti-terrorism effort in the region, which has seen multiple encounters over recent days.





Earlier operations resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and four police personnel during intense gunfights, highlighting the risks faced by security forces in these engagements. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained six individuals from a local family for questioning regarding their potential connections to the terrorists.





Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shiv Kumar Sharma stated that the operation will persist until all terrorists are neutralised, emphasising the readiness and morale of security personnel.





He urged local residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to assist in these efforts. Meanwhile, Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha visited the families of fallen police officers, assuring them of government support during this difficult time.





Agencies







