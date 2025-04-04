



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of failing to address critical issues such as China's alleged occupation of 4,000 square kilometers of Indian territory and the imposition of 26% tariffs by the United States on Indian goods.





He criticized the BJP and RSS for "bowing their heads to every foreigner" and questioned the government's foreign policy approach, particularly regarding China and the US. Gandhi expressed shock at India's Foreign Secretary cutting a cake with the Chinese Ambassador while Indian soldiers had died in Galwan, calling it a disrespect to their sacrifice.





He demanded clarity on steps being taken to reclaim lost territory and mitigate economic damage from US tariffs.





The BJP responded strongly, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur accusing Congress of historical failures in handling China, including territorial losses during its rule. Thakur also questioned whether the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had accepted funds from China.





BJP MP Nishikant Dubey emphasised that no land had been ceded under Modi's leadership, contrasting it with Congress-era concessions like India's loss of Aksai Chin to China.





