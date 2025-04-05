



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated several infrastructure projects at the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka on April 5, 2025, as part of the Indian Navy's Project Seabird. Upon arrival, he was accorded a Guard of Honour and participated in multiple engagements, including flagging off the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR initiative.





Inauguration of Infrastructure Under Project Seabird: Singh inaugurated advanced facilities, including two major piers and residential accommodations for naval officers and personnel. These projects are part of Phase-IIA of Project Seabird, which aims to expand the base to accommodate 32 ships, submarines, and 23 yardcraft. The infrastructure also includes a state-of-the-art covered dry berth for ship maintenance and a dual-use naval air station with a 2,700-meter runway.





Flagging Off IOS SAGAR Mission: The Defence Minister flagged off INS Sunayna as part of the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR initiative. This mission involves personnel from nine nations and aims to foster maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), aligning with India's vision for regional security and growth.





Employment Generation: The ongoing construction activities at the base have created approximately 7,000 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect employment opportunities nationwide.





The Karwar Naval Base is being developed into one of the largest bases east of the Suez Canal. The expansion enhances operational capabilities and supports India's long-term security and strategic interests in the IOR.





This visit underscores India's commitment to maritime security, regional cooperation, and self-reliance in defence infrastructure.





Agencies







