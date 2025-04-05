



On April 5, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Sri Lanka's highest civilian honour, the Mitra Vibhushana, by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.





This prestigious award, introduced in 2008, is bestowed upon foreign leaders in recognition of their contributions to bilateral relations. Past recipients include former Maldivian President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.





PM Modi expressed his gratitude, stating that the award not only honours him but also the 1.4 billion people of India, reflecting the deep historical ties and friendship between India and Sri Lanka. The Mitra Vibhushana medal is a silver medal adorned with nine types of Sri Lankan gems and symbols such as the lotus, globe, sun, moon, and sheaves of rice.





The Dharma Chakra on the medal symbolizes the shared Buddhist heritage between the two nations, while the Pun Kalasa (ceremonial pot) represents prosperity and renewal. The Navarathna (nine precious gems) signifies the enduring friendship between India and Sri Lanka, depicted within a globe encircled by lotus petals.





This honour adds to PM Modi's list of state honours from over 15 countries, including Saudi Arabia's Order of King Abdul Aziz and the United Arab Emirates' Order of Zayed. The ceremony was part of PM Modi's three-day visit to Sri Lanka, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in areas such as energy, trade, and defence.





