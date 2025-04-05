



India is on track to achieve 90% self-reliance in defence production within the next five years, according to statements by the DRDO Chief.





This ambitious goal aligns with the country’s broader vision under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, which aim to transform India from a major arms importer into a global hub for defence manufacturing and exports.





Recent milestones underscore this progress, including record-breaking defence production valued at ₹1.27 lakh crore in FY 2023-24, marking a 16.7% increase from the previous year. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) contributed significantly, accounting for 79.2% of this output, while the private sector played an increasingly important role with a 20.8% share.





Defence exports also surged to ₹21,083 crore during the same period, reflecting a 32.5% year-on-year growth.





India’s strides towards self-reliance are bolstered by reforms aimed at fostering ease of doing business and encouraging indigenous production.





Key achievements include the development of advanced weapon systems like the Project 15B guided missile destroyer and Prachand Light Combat Helicopters, which reduce reliance on foreign imports.





The government has also prioritised investments in R&D and innovation through programs such as iDEX, aimed at building a robust defence ecosystem. These efforts not only enhance national security but also position India as a competitive player in the global defence market.





Agencies











