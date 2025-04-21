



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in San Francisco on April 20, 2025, marking the beginning of her five-day official visit to the United States, scheduled from April 20 to 25. Upon arrival at San Francisco International Airport, she was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Consul General Srikar Reddy Koppula, along with Finance Secretary Ajay Seth.





During her two-day stay in San Francisco, Sitharaman delivered a keynote address at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University on the theme "Laying the Foundations of Viksit Bharat 2047," followed by a fireside chat session.





She also engaged with top CEOs from leading information technology firms and participated in a roundtable meeting with prominent fund management firms. Additionally, she interacted with the Indian diaspora in San Francisco through a dedicated community event.





From April 22 to 25, Sitharaman's visit continued in Washington D.C., where she participated in key international economic forums including the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.





She also took part in the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings, the Development Committee Plenary, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Plenary, and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) meeting.





On the sidelines of these meetings, Sitharaman held bilateral discussions with finance ministers and central bank governors from countries such as the USA, UK, Germany, France, Argentina, Bahrain, Luxembourg, and Saudi Arabia.





She also met with senior officials from major global financial institutions, including the EU Commissioner for Financial Services, the Presidents of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, and the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health.





Following her engagements in the US, Sitharaman is scheduled to travel to Peru from April 26 to 30 for her maiden official visit. There, she will lead a delegation of ministry officials and Indian business leaders, hold bilateral talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén, and key ministers, and chair the India-Peru Business Forum. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations, particularly in the mining sector and critical minerals.





This visit underscores India's efforts to deepen economic ties with global partners, engage with international financial institutions, and promote India's vision for development through strategic dialogues and partnerships.





ANI







