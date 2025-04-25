



Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, predominantly tourists, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed unwavering solidarity with India, condemning the act as "totally unacceptable barbarism."





In a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Macron conveyed personal condolences for the loss of innocent lives and reiterated France's commitment to supporting India in combating terrorism.





External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated Macron emphasised that such violence has no place in society and assured India of France's "full support and solidarity," reinforcing the global consensus against terrorism.





Modi thanked Macron for his message and affirmed India's resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, signalling a firm response to cross-border terrorism.





The attack, described as a "direct assault on Kashmiriyat and the idea of India" by regional political leaders, has drawn widespread international condemnation, with Macron's remarks aligning with similar statements from leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu and Giorgia Meloni.





The Indian government responded by suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and enacting heightened security measures, underscoring the geopolitical ramifications of the incident. Macron's stance reflects deepening Indo-French strategic ties and a shared commitment to counter-terrorism efforts.





Agencies







