



National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has strongly urged tourists to defy fear and continue visiting Kashmir following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.





Abdullah emphasised that succumbing to terror tactics would mean allowing Pakistan to win, stating, "We are part of the nation called India and we will remain part of this nation called India" and urged tourists to come in larger numbers to demonstrate resilience against terrorism.





He criticised the dual control system over Kashmir’s security and called for national unity in the face of such attacks.





The attack, which occurred on April 22, 2025, in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, was the deadliest assault on tourists in Kashmir in over two decades, causing widespread shock and condemnation across political lines.





An all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unanimously condemned the attack as a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India, reaffirming their commitment to peace and communal harmony. The meeting also called on other state governments to protect Kashmiris from harassment following the attack.





Tourists who arrived in Kashmir despite the attack expressed solidarity and confidence in the security forces, urging others not to stop visiting as that would embolden those who seek to spread fear and disrupt peace.





They highlighted the unity between Kashmir’s Hindu and Muslim communities and the warm hospitality extended by locals, underscoring the message that love and peace must be louder than fear and violence.





The attack has severely impacted tourism, a critical part of Kashmir’s economy, with increased airfares and travel difficulties following the incident. The government has responded by instructing airlines to increase flight frequency to Srinagar and control prices to facilitate easier travel for tourists. Political leaders and local hoteliers have condemned the violence and called for enhanced protection of tourists to restore confidence in Kashmir as a safe destination.





Farooq Abdullah’s plea to tourists to continue visiting Kashmir is part of a broader effort by political leaders and citizens to resist terrorism, uphold Kashmir’s tradition of peace and hospitality, and support the region’s fragile tourism-dependent economy in the aftermath of a tragic attack.





IT News







