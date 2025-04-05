



India has completed the concept design of the Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200), a 200 MWe pressurised water reactor, marking a significant milestone in its nuclear energy development. The project, developed collaboratively by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), is designed to provide sustainable and indigenous nuclear power solutions for energy-intensive industries, remote areas, and repurposed thermal power plants.





The BSMR-200 incorporates advanced passive safety features and engineered systems to ensure safety during off-normal conditions. It will use slightly enriched uranium as fuel and undergo a rigorous regulatory licensing process. The lead demonstration unit is expected to be completed within six years of financial approval, with commissioning feasible by the seventh year. The estimated cost for this unit is ₹5,700 crore.









The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) plans to collaborate with domestic private vendors for critical components like reactor pressure vessels and coolant pumps. Construction and commissioning will be handled by pre-qualified EPC vendors through competitive bidding. Design standardisation across subsequent units will ensure cost-effectiveness and streamlined timelines.





BSMRs are envisioned for diverse applications such as captive power generation in steel, aluminium, and cement industries, electricity supply to off-grid locations, and repurposing retiring thermal power plants. These reactors align with India's broader goals of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047 while supporting decarbonisation efforts.





What Is Bharat Small Reactor?

Bharat Small Reactors are essentially compact nuclear reactors designed to generate electricity on a smaller scale compared to traditional large nuclear power plants.

The BSRs will be based on India's tried and tested 220-megawatt pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) technology, of which 16 units are already operational in the country.

The key innovation with BSRs is the government's decision to partner with the private sector for their development and deployment.

This marks a historic shift in India's nuclear policy, as the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 previously did not permit private sector participation in nuclear energy generation. The move is expected to open up new avenues for financing and accelerate the growth of nuclear power in India.



This initiative positions India as a leader in advanced nuclear technology while addressing growing energy demands sustainably.





