



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, urged Naxalites to lay down arms and join the mainstream, emphasizing the importance of development and peace for the region.





Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 'Bastar Pandum' festival, Shah highlighted the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026 and assured full protection and rehabilitation for those who surrender.





He stressed that violence is not the solution, stating, "No one feels happy when any Naxalite is killed," and appealed to them to contribute to the progress of their tribal communities instead of obstructing development.





Shah also praised the joint efforts of state and central governments in weakening Naxalism, noting that over 500 Naxals have surrendered in 2025 alone.





Shah outlined ambitious plans for Bastar's development, including improved education, healthcare, and infrastructure, while urging locals to make their villages Naxalite-free. He announced incentives such as ₹1 crore worth of construction works for Maoist-free villages and promised housing schemes and dairy cooperatives for surrendered insurgents.





Highlighting Bastar's potential as a major tourist destination post-Naxalism, Shah expressed optimism about its transformation.





He also commended initiatives like the Bastar Olympics for fostering community engagement and talent development, envisioning a future where Bastar could produce Olympic medallists as a symbol of peace and progress.





