



India has reinforced its humanitarian commitment to Myanmar in the aftermath of the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, 2025, through the ongoing Operation Brahma.





As part of this comprehensive relief initiative, India dispatched 20 pre-fabricated office structures, weighing approximately 50 tons, to the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw on April 15, 2025, utilising Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft.





These structures are intended to serve as temporary offices for various ministries, helping restore essential administrative functions disrupted by the disaster.





Operation Brahma, named after the Hindu god of creation to symbolize rebuilding and renewal, was launched immediately after the quake, positioning India as the first responder in the region. The operation has seen the deployment of extensive resources, including over 750 metric tonnes of relief material.





This aid package has encompassed essential medicines, food grains, ready-to-eat meals, tents, blankets, generators, rapidly deployable surgical and medical shelters, water sanitation and hygiene services, drinking water, essential clothing, and both office and residential prefabricated structures.





India’s response has also included significant personnel deployments. An 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Heavy Urban Search and Rescue team and a 127-member Indian Army field hospital team were sent to Myanmar.





The Indian Army established a 200-bedded field hospital, which has provided treatment to over 2,500 patients in just two weeks, addressing critical healthcare needs in the quake’s aftermath. Two IAF C-17 aircraft were later used to bring back the doctors and personnel of the 60-para field hospital upon completion of their mission.





The scale and speed of India’s relief efforts underscore its role as a regional leader in humanitarian aid and disaster response. Operation Brahma has not only delivered life-saving assistance to the people of Myanmar but has also extended support to the Indian diaspora in the Yangon region, reflecting India’s comprehensive approach to crisis management in its neighborhood.





Through Operation Brahma, India has demonstrated a steadfast willingness to stand with Myanmar during a period of immense hardship, reinforcing bilateral ties and regional solidarity in the face of natural disasters.





