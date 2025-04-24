



In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian and foreign tourists, India has initiated a series of sweeping diplomatic, economic, and security measures aimed at Pakistan.





The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened an emergency meeting to deliberate on the nation’s response, signalling a hardening of India’s diplomatic and strategic posture.





Among the most immediate and high-profile actions is the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari, effectively halting all cross-border movement of people and goods through the only legal land trade route between India and Pakistan.





This closure, which allows only those who have already crossed over with valid documents to return by May 1, 2025, is a significant blow to traders and small businesses, particularly in Punjab, who rely on daily or weekly shipments of basic commodities. The closure also disrupts the flow of Afghan goods transiting through Pakistan to India, introducing new logistical bottlenecks and further narrowing diplomatic channels.





Another symbolic and practical casualty of the current crisis is the suspension of the daily Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari–Wagah border. This ceremony, a joint performance by India’s Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers since 1959, has long served as a tourist attraction and a peculiar symbol of the complex India–Pakistan relationship.





While the ceremony has been temporarily suspended in the past during periods of heightened tension, this current pause—prompted by a mass-casualty terror attack—carries added diplomatic weight and underscores the seriousness of India’s response.





India’s actions extend beyond border closures. The government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, a foundational agreement governing the sharing of river waters between the two countries. This suspension will remain in effect until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly ceases its support for cross-border terrorism, marking a significant escalation in bilateral relations.





Additionally, India has cancelled all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme privileges for Pakistani nationals, requiring those currently in India under this scheme to leave within 48 hours. This move further restricts official and diplomatic exchanges, reflecting a broader effort to isolate Pakistan on the international stage.





Diplomatically, India has expelled Pakistani military advisors, withdrawn its own defence staff from Islamabad, and announced a reduction in high commission staff. These steps, taken after the CCS meeting, represent a sharp downgrading of diplomatic ties and reinforce India’s message that every channel of formal cooperation or access will be re-evaluated in the wake of the attack.





The cumulative effect of these measures is both symbolic and substantive. The suspension of the Beating Retreat ceremony, in particular, mirrors the growing frost between two neighbours who have long struggled to find common ground.





The closure of trade routes and the withdrawal of diplomatic privileges not only impact bilateral relations but also have tangible consequences for regional trade and people-to-people contact.





India’s response, described by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as “loud and clear,” signals a new phase of assertiveness in its dealings with Pakistan, with a focus on isolating its neighbour until concrete action is taken against terrorism originating from its soil.





ET News







