



Jammu and Kashmir is currently witnessing heightened security concerns following the recent Pahalgam attack, which has brought the focus back on the presence and activities of foreign terrorists in the region.





According to the latest assessments by security agencies, there are approximately 60 to 65 foreign terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir, with the majority affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and a few from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).





The Resistance Front (TRF), which is widely recognised as a proxy for LeT, has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, though officials believe this is an attempt to obscure direct Pakistani involvement.





The operational strength of these groups is currently estimated at 35 foreign terrorists from LeT, 21 from JeM, and 3-4 from HM, according to various government and security sources. In addition to these foreign militants, there are around 17-20 local terrorists, with most local activity concentrated in the Kashmir Valley and a small number in the Jammu region. The trend over the past few years indicates a decline in the overall number of active militants, largely due to intensified counter-terrorism operations, but the proportion of foreign terrorists remains significant.





The recent Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists, is seen as a meticulously planned operation, with security officials noting that the attackers had detailed knowledge of the area and were able to escape before security forces could respond. Eyewitness accounts suggest that four to six gunmen were involved, all believed to be foreigners, though they were aided by local operatives. The attack has prompted security agencies to increase surveillance and launch operations to identify and neutralize all active terrorists in the region.





The TRF, along with the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF)—an offshoot of JeM—has been responsible for a series of attacks in recent years, often using social media to claim responsibility and spread propaganda. The involvement of these groups underscores the continued threat posed by Pakistan-based outfits, which use infiltration routes along the Line of Control (LoC) and rely on local support networks for logistics and execution.





In response, the Indian government has intensified efforts to achieve "zero infiltration," with security forces conducting regular operations along the border and in the hinterland. Despite these efforts, the persistence of foreign militants, particularly those linked to LeT and JeM, remains a challenge, as evidenced by recent encounters and recoveries of weapons and equipment with Pakistani markings.





In summary, the Pahalgam attack has highlighted the ongoing threat from foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with LeT, JeM, and their proxies like TRF and PAFF under close scrutiny by security agencies. The region continues to grapple with infiltration and coordinated attacks, even as the overall number of active militants has declined due to sustained counter-terror measures.





