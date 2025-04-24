



Less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, where 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed, security forces engaged in a fierce encounter with terrorists in the Tangmarg area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.





The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following intelligence inputs about suspicious terrorist presence. During the search, terrorists opened fire, triggering an intense gunfight that is ongoing, with reinforcements deployed to prevent escape. Reports indicate that a top commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, is cornered along with other terrorists trapped in the area.





The Pahalgam attack, which took place at the Baisaran meadows, targeted tourists and resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, including two foreigners, two locals, an Indian Navy officer recently married, and an Intelligence Bureau officer.





The attackers specifically targeted male tourists engaged in leisure activities. The incident shocked Kashmir and the entire nation, marking one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Security agencies have released sketches of three suspects believed to be involved, identified as Pakistanis Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.





In response to the attack and the ongoing security situation, the Indian government has taken strong measures. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured a "strong response" and vowed to hunt down not only the perpetrators but also those who conspired behind the scenes.





The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and including top ministers such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, convened to discuss the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Baisaran meadow to oversee the counter-terror operation and met victims' families, assuring justice.





Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack. Invitations have been sent to major political parties, Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, and the Leader of Opposition in the J-K assembly to deliberate on the incident and its implications.





Security forces remain on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, with ongoing operations supported by drones, helicopters, and advanced surveillance to track and neutralize terrorists. The encounter in Kulgam and a thwarted infiltration attempt in Baramulla, where two terrorists were killed, underscore the heightened security challenges in the region following the Pahalgam massacre.





The situation in South Kashmir remains tense as security forces intensify their efforts to eliminate terrorist threats following the brutal attack on civilians in Pahalgam, with political and security leadership actively engaged in response and coordination.





Agencies







