



India’s recent decision to upgrade the electronic warfare (EW) capabilities of its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets marks a significant leap in its air combat prowess, with direct strategic implications for both Pakistan and China.





The Defence Acquisition Council has cleared the acquisition of advanced EW systems, including self-protection jammer pods and radar warning receivers, specifically designed to shield the Su-30MKI from enemy radars and weapon systems.





This upgrade will allow Indian pilots to operate in highly contested environments and strike at enemy targets protected by robust air defence networks, thereby enhancing mission survivability and operational success.





The EW enhancements are part of a broader modernisation program that also includes the integration of advanced indigenous radars (such as the ‘Virupaksha’ AESA radar), improved avionics, and longer-range weapons.





These upgrades will enable the Su-30MKI to detect, track, and engage enemy aircraft and ground targets at greater distances, while also effectively jamming or deceiving enemy sensors and communications.





The new systems will allow the Su-30MKI to suppress and destroy enemy air defences, a capability that is particularly critical in any potential conflict with adversaries like Pakistan and China, both of whom have been modernizing their own air forces with advanced radar and missile technology.





The move is seen as a direct response to the growing technological edge of rival air forces. Pakistan and China have fielded fighters equipped with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars and modern EW suites.





By upgrading its Su-30MKI fleet to the so-called "Super Sukhoi" standard, India aims to close this gap, maintain air superiority, and bolster deterrence. The upgrades will also extend the operational life of the Su-30MKI fleet by up to 20-30 years, ensuring that these aircraft remain a central pillar of India’s air power until at least 2050.





Additionally, the indigenous development and integration of these advanced systems—ranging from sensors to engines—reflect India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will assemble the new AL-31FP engines with significant local content, further strengthening India’s logistical and maintenance capabilities for its frontline fighters.





In summary, the EW and broader avionics upgrades to the Su-30MKI will:





Enhance survivability against enemy air defences and modern missiles Improve the ability to conduct deep strikes and offensive counter-air missions Strengthen deterrence against Pakistan and China by narrowing the technological gap Support India’s goals of defence self-reliance and operational readiness for decades to come





The upgraded Su-30MKI will be equipped with a comprehensive indigenous electronic warfare (EW) suite comprising two main systems: Yodha and Anidra, both developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Yodha EW Suite focuses on self-protection and electronic attack capabilities. It includes external airborne self-protection jammer pods designed to effectively counter enemy radar systems by jamming and disrupting their signals. Yodha enables the aircraft to conduct electronic surveillance, jamming, and countermeasure operations, significantly enhancing survivability in contested environments by confusing or degrading enemy radar and communication systems.





Anidra EW Suite complements Yodha by providing next-generation radar warning receivers that improve situational awareness and threat detection. It helps pilots identify and respond to incoming threats more effectively, enhancing the aircraft’s ability to evade or counter radar-guided weapons. Anidra is integrated with advanced systems such as Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Electro-Optical Fire Control systems, broadening the aircraft’s electronic warfare and targeting capabilities.





Together, these EW systems will protect the Su-30MKI from detection and targeting by enemy radars and missile systems during missions against well-defended targets. The integration of these suites is part of a broader modernization that also includes the addition of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars and indigenous infrared search and track systems, further boosting the fighter’s operational effectiveness.





The Yodha and Anidra suites are in the final stages of development and user evaluation as of early 2025, with deployment expected soon. This upgrade will enable the Su-30MKI to operate with enhanced electronic countermeasures, improved threat detection, and greater survivability in highly contested airspace, maintaining India’s edge in aerial warfare.





Impact On Pakistan





The upgraded Su-30MKI will significantly challenge and potentially disrupt Pakistan’s current air defence strategies. The integration of advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, cutting-edge electronic warfare (EW) suites, and long-range stand-off weapons will allow the Su-30MKI to detect, track, and engage Pakistani targets from much greater distances while remaining less vulnerable to detection and jamming.





The AESA radar’s low probability of intercept and simultaneous air-to-air and air-to-ground tracking capabilities will make it harder for Pakistan’s air defence systems to detect or lock onto the upgraded fighters.





With enhanced EW systems and self-protection suites, the Su-30MKI will be able to penetrate deeper into Pakistani airspace, increasing its survivability against both airborne and ground-based threats.





This means Indian jets could strike critical targets or suppress Pakistani air defences with greater impunity, forcing Pakistan to rethink its deployment patterns, radar coverage, and missile engagement zones.





The addition of new Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles, such as the Astra and possibly Israeli Derby, will also allow Indian pilots to engage Pakistani aircraft, including F-16s and JF-17s, from ranges that previously favoured the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).





Historically, during the 2019 Balakot and subsequent aerial engagements, the Su-30MKI lagged in BVR capability compared to PAF’s F-16s equipped with AIM-120C AMRAAMs. The upgrades directly address this gap, ensuring that future encounters will see the IAF’s mainstay fighter able to retaliate and defend itself more effectively.





As a result, Pakistan may be compelled to invest in more advanced radars, electronic countermeasures, and longer-range missiles, as well as to adapt its tactics to counter the increased reach and survivability of the upgraded Su-30MKI fleet.





The upgraded Su-30MKI will:





Enhance India’s ability to conduct deep strikes and suppress Pakistani air defences. Force Pakistan to adapt its air defence network and tactics to counter longer-range, stealthier, and more survivable threats. Narrow the technological gap that previously allowed PAF’s F-16s to dominate in BVR engagements. Increase the deterrence value of India’s air power, compelling Pakistan to reassess its air defence investments and operational doctrines.





