



Spaceverse Technologies, a Nagpur-based start-up, is currently developing what they claim to be India's first privately built reusable satellite launch vehicle. This innovative space technology venture represents a significant milestone in India's growing private space sector and demonstrates the country's emerging capabilities in developing advanced space launch systems, reported Shishir Arya of TOI.





The Innovative Launch Vehicle Technology





Spaceverse Technologies' reusable satellite launch vehicle incorporates a distinctive design that enables it to take off vertically and return to Earth horizontally, similar to an aircraft. This partial reusability is a key feature that allows the vehicle to be used for up to five space missions, substantially increasing cost-effectiveness compared to traditional single-use rockets. The launch vehicle can reach altitudes between 300 to 500 kilometers, making it suitable for various satellite deployment missions in low Earth orbit. What makes this development particularly significant is its potential cost advantage—Spaceverse claims their vehicle will operate at approximately $3,000 per kilometre, a dramatic reduction from the global average cost of $10,000 per kilometre for comparable launch services.





Technical Development And Timeline





The development journey of this reusable launch vehicle has been ongoing for several years, with initial work beginning as early as 2012. By 2014, the preliminary design had been completed, and in 2016, the concept was displayed at an exhibition in Paris. The company's founder, Rajesh Muneshwar, originally conducted the development work in Ukraine but relocated operations to India due to the war. Currently operating from a 10,000 square foot workshop in Hingna, Nagpur, with a six-person team, Spaceverse has already created a scaled-down prototype and is working toward completing the first full version of their satellite launch vehicle. According to Muneshwar, this first operational version is expected to be ready within 12 months from April 2025.





Business Strategy And Market Position





Spaceverse Technologies is strategically positioning itself in the competitive space launch market by targeting private satellite operators as their primary customers. The company is already engaged in discussions with potential clients, including international players, to establish business partnerships once their launch vehicle becomes operational. Their ambitious plan includes achieving 20 launches per year after the vehicle is fully developed and operational. Additionally, Spaceverse is considering collaborations with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to potentially utilise existing facilities for their launch operations.





Funding And Future Prospects





The financial aspect of this high-technology venture remains a significant focus for the company. Spaceverse Technologies has already secured approximately half a million dollars in funding but is actively seeking additional investment to support the final stages of development and preparation for commercial operations. This funding strategy is critical as the company transitions from the prototype stage to building the full-scale operational model of their reusable launch vehicle.





Reusable Launch Vehicles In The Global Context





Reusable launch vehicles represent an important advancement in space technology, offering significant cost reductions for space access by recovering and reusing parts that would traditionally be discarded after a single use. While companies like SpaceX have pioneered reusable rocket technology globally with their Falcon 9 and Starship systems, Spaceverse's development represents India's entry into this specialised field of private space launch capabilities. The development of reusable launch technology is particularly significant for countries like India that are working to establish more cost-effective access to space while building domestic aerospace capabilities.





Conclusion





Spaceverse Technologies' development of India's first privately built reusable satellite launch vehicle marks an important step in the country's space industry evolution. If successful, this Nagpur-based start-up could significantly reduce the cost of satellite launches while establishing India as a competitive player in the reusable launch vehicle market. As the company progresses toward completing their first operational vehicle in 2026, their innovative approach to space access could potentially transform satellite deployment capabilities for both domestic and international customers. The success of Spaceverse would not only represent a technological achievement but could also contribute to India's growing prominence in the global commercial space sector.





TOI







