



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy is characterised by dynamism and action, exemplified by the transformation of India's Look East Policy into the more proactive Act East Policy (AEP) in 2014. This shift reflects a strategic approach to deepen India's economic, cultural, and security ties with Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region.





AEP emphasises India as an active stakeholder in regional affairs, fostering deeper diplomatic relationships with ASEAN nations.





PM Modi has undertaken historic visits to countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam. These visits have strengthened trade ties, maritime security cooperation, and cultural exchanges.





Trade between India and ASEAN nearly doubled under Modi's leadership, growing from USD 71 billion in 2016-17 to over USD 130 billion by 2024.





Infrastructure projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and improved direct flight connectivity have enhanced economic integration and people-to-people exchanges.





India has expanded maritime security cooperation with nations like Vietnam and the Philippines. The sale of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines marked a milestone in India's defense exports.





Initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and joint maritime exercises with ASEAN demonstrate India's commitment to regional stability.





Revitalising shared Buddhist heritage has strengthened ties with countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, and Indonesia.





Initiatives like scholarships for ASEAN students at Nalanda University and promoting International Yoga Day in Southeast Asia have bolstered India's cultural influence.





Projects like the Agartala-Akhaura railway link between India’s Northeast and Bangladesh have improved regional connectivity.





India’s role in ASEAN-led forums such as the East Asia Summit (EAS) highlights its commitment to multilateralism.





India extended medical aid during the COVID-19 pandemic to ASEAN nations.





Humanitarian efforts included Operation Maitri during Nepal’s earthquake in 2015 and food assistance to Afghanistan during its drought crisis.





India is now ASEAN's 7th largest trading partner, while ASEAN is India's 4th largest trading partner.





The policy has positioned India as a key player in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific, countering China's influence while fostering regional stability.





PM Modi’s Act East Policy represents a multidimensional strategy that integrates economic growth, strategic partnerships, cultural diplomacy, and regional cooperation. It has elevated India’s role from a participant to a leader in Southeast Asia and beyond.





ANI







