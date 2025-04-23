



Security agencies have released the sketches and the first photograph of the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 26 tourists dead and several others injured. The attack, which took place at the popular Baisaran meadow—often referred to as 'mini Switzerland'—was carried out by members of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group.





The three main suspects identified and whose sketches have been circulated are Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha. Intelligence sources have pointed to Saifullah Kasuri, alias Khalid, a top LeT commander, as the mastermind behind the massacre.





At least 5–6 terrorists, including Pakistani nationals who had infiltrated the Valley days before the attack, were involved. They approached the meadow from the surrounding dense pine forests, dressed in camouflage and kurta-pyjamas, and opened fire with AK-47 rifles on tourists who were picnicking, taking pony rides, or relaxing near local eateries.





Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and terror, with tourists running for cover in the open grassland as gunshots rang out, but there was little shelter to be found. Visuals and testimonies from the site showed bodies strewn across the meadow and distressed survivors being aided by locals. The attackers reportedly used military-grade weapons and advanced communication devices, indicating significant external logistical support and professional training, rather than being local amateurs.





Following the attack, security forces launched a large-scale anti-terror operation, deploying helicopters and cordoning off the area to track down the perpetrators, who used the forest cover to escape. Forensic analysis and digital intelligence have traced the attackers’ footprints to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi, further strengthening evidence of cross-border involvement and planning.





The Pahalgam attack stands as one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in Kashmir in recent years, drawing widespread condemnation from national leaders and prompting urgent security reviews at the highest levels. The nation continues to mourn the loss, while security agencies intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible and prevent further such incidents.





