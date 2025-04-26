



US President Donald Trump has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, including one Nepali citizen, and left more than 20 injured. In his first public remarks, Trump described the incident as a "bad one," highlighting the gravity of the assault and expressing deep sympathy for the victims and their families.





He reiterated the United States' solidarity with India against terrorism, stating, "The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all".





Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump also addressed the broader context of the attack, noting the long-standing and deeply rooted tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly over the Kashmir region. Trump acknowledged that tensions along the India-Pakistan border have persisted for centuries, but voiced confidence that both countries would eventually resolve their issues, emphasizing his personal rapport with the leaders of both nations.





The attack has significantly escalated diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. In response, the Indian government announced several measures, including the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reduction in diplomatic staff, and, most notably, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty-a landmark agreement signed in 1960 that governs water sharing between the two countries.





Pakistan, in turn, has closed its airspace to Indian airlines and suspended trade with India, warning that any move to stop the flow of water under the treaty would be considered an "act of war".





The international community, including US Vice President JD Vance and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, has also expressed solidarity with India, condemning the attack and extending condolences to the victims. The Pahalgam attack stands as one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, underscoring the persistent and volatile security situation in the region.





ANI







