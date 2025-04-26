



In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives and was claimed by The Resistance Front, a group backed by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), US lawmakers have called for a significant boost in intelligence cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.





In an April 24 letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, two Congressmen underscored the urgent need for Indian and American intelligence agencies to intensify collaboration, specifically to dismantle terror networks operating in the South Asian region.





Their recommendations include expanding information-sharing platforms, conducting joint operations, and providing real-time intelligence support to enhance the capabilities of both nations in combating groups like LeT.





The Congressmen further urged the US administration to provide targeted support to India's counterterrorism efforts, encompassing logistical capabilities and technical expertise. They emphasized that leveraging advanced technologies is essential to counter the evolving tactics of terror organizations. This approach, they argue, will not only bolster India’s security but also contribute to regional and global stability.





The call for closer intelligence ties comes amid widespread condemnation of the attack from across the US political spectrum. US Attorney General Pamela Bondi expressed her solidarity with the Indian people, stating, "America stands with our dear friends in India and against terrorism in all its forms."





Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also condemned the attack, mourning the loss of innocent lives and calling for zero tolerance towards the hatred fuelling such violence. Other prominent lawmakers, including Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks and Congressman Mike Lawler, echoed these sentiments, reaffirming the US commitment to stand with India against terrorism.





The United States’ resolve was further highlighted by statements from top intelligence officials. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, herself a Hindu-American, issued a strong message of solidarity, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two countries in the field of counterterrorism.





Gabbard’s statement, along with President Trump’s pledge of "full support" to Prime Minister Modi, signals that Washington would back India’s efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice, even if such actions involve operations beyond Indian borders.





The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum also condemned the attack, describing it as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by both state and non-state actors in the region. The Forum stressed the importance of the US-India defence and security partnership in anticipating and preventing future attacks, highlighting the need for both countries to unite against common adversaries.





The Pahalgam terror attack has galvanized US lawmakers and officials to advocate for deeper intelligence and counterterrorism cooperation with India. Their proposals reflect a recognition that only through robust, technology-driven collaboration can both nations effectively confront and dismantle the terror networks threatening regional peace and security.





Agencies







