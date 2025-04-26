



A large-scale search operation is ongoing in the forest areas of Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, and adjoining districts such as Kishtwar, Kathua, and Doda in Jammu and Kashmir to track down three terrorists who escaped during a recent encounter.





The operation, involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF special forces, has entered its second day with a strengthened multi-layered cordon and is supported by aerial surveillance using helicopters and drones.





The terrorists are believed to be hiding in dense forest belts, including the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur, Chatroo in Kishtwar, Triyath in Rajouri, Lakhanpur in Kathua, and Lasana in Poonch.





On April 24, during a fierce encounter in the Dudu-Basantgarh belt of Udhampur, Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para Special Forces was killed in action. The firefight ensued after security forces received specific intelligence about terrorist movement and launched a joint operation.





Despite the loss, the search for the three escaped terrorists continues with reinforcements deployed to intensify the combing operations.





In the past month, the Kathua-Udhampur-Kishtwar region has witnessed seven encounters between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the deaths of five terrorists and five security personnel.





A security review meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and IGP Bhim Sen Tuti was held in Doda to assess the security situation and operational preparedness.





The security forces are also maintaining vigilance in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district to monitor terrorist movements between various hilly districts in the Jammu region.





Additionally, joint operations continue in Poonch’s Lasana forest area, where security forces have been conducting sustained searches following an exchange of fire on April 14. These efforts form part of a broader crackdown on terrorist infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir following recent attacks, including the deadly Pahalgam tourist attack.





The security forces remain engaged in a comprehensive and coordinated effort across multiple districts in Jammu to neutralise the threat posed by escaped terrorists, despite casualties suffered during the ongoing operations.





