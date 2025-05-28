



The Philippines has officially introduced visa-free entry for Indian passport holders as of May 2025, significantly easing travel for Indian tourists and boosting tourism ties between the two countries. The new policy offers two distinct visa-free entry options, each with its own eligibility requirements and permitted duration of stay.





Indian citizens can now enter the Philippines without a visa under the following categories:





14-Day Visa-Free Entry





Indian nationals can visit the Philippines for up to 14 days strictly for tourism purposes without needing to apply for a visa. This entry category is non-extendable and cannot be converted into another visa type. To qualify, travellers must have a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay, proof of confirmed accommodation (such as hotel bookings), evidence of sufficient funds (like bank statements or employment certificates), a confirmed return or onward ticket, and no negative immigration history in the Philippines. Entry is permitted through all major international airports, seaports, and cruise terminals.





30-Day Visa-Free Entry (AJACSSUK Visa/Residency Holders)





A more generous 30-day visa-free stay is available to Indian nationals who hold valid visas or permanent residency permits from Australia, Japan, America (United States), Canada, Schengen states, Singapore, or the United Kingdom (collectively referred to as "AJACSSUK" countries). The requirements include a valid passport (with at least six months’ validity), proof of a valid visa or residence permit from one of the AJACSSUK countries, a confirmed return or onward ticket, and no derogatory record with Philippine immigration authorities.





E-Visa Option Remains Available





For Indian travellers who do not meet the eligibility criteria for visa-free entry, the existing e-visa system continues to operate. The 9(a) Temporary Visitor Visa, accessible through the official e-visa portal (evisa.gov.ph), allows a 30-day single-entry stay. Applicants must provide a valid passport, government-issued ID, passport-sized photographs, proof of accommodation, return or onward travel ticket, and financial proof to support their stay.





The e-visa system requires applicants to register on evisa.gov.ph and provide the following documents:



A valid passport (with at least six months' validity) A government-issued ID Passport-sized photographs Proof of accommodation Return or onward travel ticket Financial proof to support the stay





These streamlined visa policies are expected to attract more Indian tourists to the Philippines, known for its scenic beaches, islands, and diverse landscapes. The move reflects the Philippines’ broader strategy to revitalize its tourism sector and strengthen bilateral relations with India.





