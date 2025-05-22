



During Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, over 3,000 Agniveers—most barely 20 years old and recruited under the Agnipath scheme within the past two years—played a pivotal and commendable role in India’s defence against Pakistani missile and drone attacks.





These young soldiers were integrated into the Indian Armed Forces’ air defence network, working in tandem with regular personnel to ensure the safety of critical military installations, cities, and airbases, primarily along the western front.





Each air defence unit reportedly included 150–200 Agniveers, who were entrusted with vital responsibilities such as:





Manning and operating critical air defence systems during repeated enemy assaults.





Serving across four specialised trades: gunners, fire control operators, radio operators, and drivers of heavy-duty vehicles mounted with guns and missiles.





Activating and running the indigenous Akashteer air defence control and reporting system, which became the nerve center of India’s air defence response.





Firing shoulder-launched missiles and operating upgraded anti-aircraft guns like the L-70 and Zu-23-2B.





Manning and deploying advanced air defence systems such as Pechora, Schilka, OSA-AK, Strela, Tunguska, and the Akash surface-to-air missile system.





Running radars, communication networks, and acting as sentries in forward zones after deploying weapon systems.





Despite their youth and limited experience, Agniveers’ performance matched that of regular soldiers. They held their ground across multiple installations and airbases, often under heavy enemy fire, and were consistently described by frontline commanders as decisive and commendable contributors to the operation’s success. Their actions were crucial in intercepting and neutralising Pakistani aerial threats, including missiles, drones, and loitering munitions, thereby safeguarding Indian military assets and civilian areas.





The real combat experience gained by Agniveers during Operation Sindoor is being viewed as a turning point for the Agnipath recruitment model. Defence officials have indicated that their effective performance in high-stakes situations should help settle debates regarding the efficacy of the short-term recruitment policy. The Agnipath scheme, introduced three years ago, aims to keep the armed forces young and agile by recruiting non-officer personnel for four years, with 25% eligible for retention for an additional 15 years.





Agniveers are provided with a ₹48 lakh insurance cover, including an ex-gratia compensation of ₹44 lakh for those killed in action. After four years of service, they receive a Seva Nidhi package worth ₹11.71 lakh, with a portion contributed by the individual. However, unlike regular soldiers, Agniveers do not receive pensions, healthcare, or canteen benefits upon completion of their tenure.





The deployment of 3,000 Agniveers in Operation Sindoor showcased their ability to perform under fire, manage advanced military technology, and contribute meaningfully to national security. Their decisive role in a real combat scenario has provided strong validation for the Agnipath scheme and reinforced the importance of a young, technologically adept fighting force in modern military operations.





