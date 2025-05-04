



In a significant anti-Maoist operation, four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Gadchiroli district on Friday, May 23, 2025.





The joint operation was conducted by the elite C-60 commando unit of the Maharashtra Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following credible intelligence about Maoist presence near the newly established Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the Kawande area.





The operation began on Thursday afternoon, with 12 C-60 teams—comprising around 300 personnel—alongside CRPF units, advancing from Kawande and Nelgunda towards the banks of the Indravati river despite heavy rainfall. On Friday morning, as the forces laid a cordon and searched the riverbank, Maoists opened indiscriminate fire on the commandos. The security forces retaliated, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire that lasted nearly two hours.





After the encounter, the bodies of four Maoists were recovered. Those killed included Sunnu Masa Pungatti, the 35-year-old Commander of the Bhamragad Dalam, and three other members: Ashok alias Suresh Poria Wadde (38), Vinjo alias Vijo Huyami (25), and Karuna alias Masita alias Tuni Pandu Warse (21). These individuals were wanted for multiple cases, including murder, encounters, and arson, with bounties on their heads.





Security forces also seized significant arms and materials from the site, including an automatic self-loading rifle, two .303 rifles, a Bharmar (locally made gun), walkie-talkies, camping equipment, and Maoist literature. The area remains under search as operations continue to locate any remaining Maoist cadres.





This encounter comes just two days after a major anti-Maoist operation in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, where 27 Maoists, including top leader Basavaraju, were killed by security forces, dealing a major blow to the Maoist insurgency in the region. The latest operations reflect intensified efforts by security agencies to eradicate Left Wing Extremism, as highlighted by ongoing government initiatives and deadlines set for eliminating Maoist influence in the country.





