The Indian Army has launched its first FM radio station, named 'Panchshul Pulse,' in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. This initiative, inaugurated on May 23, 2025, by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Central Command, is part of 'Operation Sadbhavana.'





The primary objective of the station is to foster goodwill and strengthen bonds between the Army and the local communities residing in the border areas, especially those in remote and high-altitude regions.





Broadcasting on 88.4 FM from the Army Public School of the Panchshul Brigade, 'Panchshul Pulse' reaches listeners within a 12-kilometre radius. The station's programming is designed to reflect and celebrate the unique local culture, history, and traditions of the region.





Special attention is given to topics such as agriculture, horticulture, and other occupations prevalent in the border areas. Furthermore, the station aims to raise awareness about the achievements of martyrs, brave soldiers, sportspersons, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the social and cultural sectors.





Beyond cultural content, the radio station also serves as a platform for disseminating information about various government and Army initiatives, promoting educational programs, and creating employment opportunities. Entertainment tailored to the tastes and interests of the local population is also a key feature.





The launch event was attended by Army personnel, local leaders, and community residents, highlighting the collaborative nature of the project and its importance in enhancing civil-military relations.





Lt Gen Sengupta emphasised the strategic importance of such initiatives in using media to reach and engage isolated populations, referencing the success of a similar project, 'Kumaon Vani,' in Nainital.





The establishment of 'Panchshul Pulse' underscores the Army's evolving role, extending beyond security to encompass welfare, empowerment, and community development in India's frontier regions.