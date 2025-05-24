



Seven personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), specifically from its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), have been honoured with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra for their exceptional bravery during anti-Naxal operations in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected regions of India.





The Shaurya Chakra, the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry medal, was conferred in recognition of two major operations—one in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district and another in Jharkhand’s Chatra district—where these commandos displayed remarkable courage and self-sacrifice.





The most poignant recognition was awarded posthumously to Constable Pawan Kumar of the 201 CoBRA battalion, who was fatally shot by a Maoist sniper while establishing a forward operating base (FOB) in the heavily Naxal-dominated area of Tekalgudium, Sukma, on January 30, 2024.





Alongside him, Constable Devan C, who also lost his life in the same operation, was posthumously honoured. Both commandos risked their lives by fiercely engaging advancing Naxal forces under intense enemy fire and multiple barrel grenade launcher (BGL) attacks, ultimately making the supreme sacrifice. Their families received the medals from the President of India during the Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





Three other members of the same CoBRA unit—Deputy Commandant Lakhveer, Assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal, and Constable Malkit Singh—were also awarded the Shaurya Chakra for their extraordinary acts of valour during the operation.





Deputy Commandant Lakhveer sustained injuries from a blast, while Assistant Commandant Panchal was wounded by a bullet in his right hand. Constable Malkit Singh, despite suffering a chest wound, exposed himself to heavy enemy fire to recover Pawan Kumar’s body and neutralised several Naxals in the process.





The second operation, for which CRPF personnel were decorated, took place on April 3, 2023, in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar and Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo of the 203 CoBRA battalion exhibited fearless leadership and combat skills during a 50-minute gun battle that resulted in the elimination of five top Maoist operatives and the recovery of high-calibre weapons and ammunition. Their actions were instrumental in striking a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency in the region.





The CoBRA unit, raised in 2008, is renowned for its specialised jungle warfare capabilities and plays a pivotal role in anti-Naxal operations across some of the most challenging terrains in India. The gallantry displayed by these CRPF commandos not only underscores their commitment to national security but also highlights the extraordinary risks faced by security forces in combating insurgency.





These Shaurya Chakra awards are a testament to the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of the CRPF’s CoBRA commandos, whose actions continue to inspire the nation and reinforce the resolve to uphold peace and security in the most volatile regions of the country.





