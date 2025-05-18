



Adani Defence & Aerospace, the defence arm of Adani Enterprises, has entered into a landmark partnership with Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC, a US-based undersea warfare specialist and subsidiary of Israel’s Elbit Systems, to develop and assemble advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions for the Indian Navy.





This collaboration, formalised through a binding agreement, focuses on the localisation of sonobuoys and other ASW electronic sensors and navigation systems in India, aligning with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.





Sonobuoys are critical electronic systems used for detecting, locating, and tracking submarines and other underwater threats, thereby enhancing undersea domain awareness (UDA) and supporting the security of carrier strike groups and other naval assets.





Until now, India has largely relied on imports for such sophisticated naval technologies, making this partnership a strategic step towards building indigenous capability and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





With this agreement, Adani Defence & Aerospace becomes the first private company in India to offer indigenously assembled sonobuoy solutions to the Indian Navy. The partnership will leverage Sparton's advanced ASW technologies and Adani’s established expertise in defence manufacturing, aiming to create a robust, self-reliant ecosystem for mission-ready intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and ASW capabilities that are globally competitive and swiftly deployable.





Jeet Adani, Vice President of Adani Enterprises, emphasised the strategic importance of strengthening India’s undersea warfare capabilities amid an increasingly volatile maritime environment, stating that the initiative is crucial for safeguarding national sovereignty and interests. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, highlighted that this move will foster high-technology skill development and future-ready defence manufacturing in India.





Sparton, headquartered in De Leon Springs, Florida, is a leading supplier of undersea warfare systems for the US Navy and allied forces, with a long-standing reputation for innovation in maritime defence. Its acquisition by Elbit Systems in 2020 further strengthened its global reach and technological base.





This partnership builds on Adani’s previous collaborations in the defence sector, including joint ventures with Elbit Systems for drone manufacturing and with Israel Weapon Industries for small arms production.





The current agreement marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards defence self-reliance, promising to deliver world-class ASW solutions designed, developed, and manufactured in India for both domestic and global markets.





Agencies







