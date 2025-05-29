



An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, conducted a high-level diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia from May 27-29, 2025, to reinforce India's firm stance against terrorism and to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The delegation, comprising MPs from various parties—including Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and former diplomat Harsh Shringla—met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Adel Al-Jubeir and other senior officials in Riyadh.





During their meeting with Minister Al-Jubeir, the Indian delegation expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s position against terrorism and highlighted India’s own policy of zero tolerance and a "new normal" approach towards terrorism. The delegation emphasized India’s uncompromising and resolute stand, particularly in the context of cross-border terrorism, and called for enhanced cooperation between the two nations to combat the global threat of terrorism.





The delegation also visited the Shura Council, where they met Deputy Speaker Dr. Mishaal Al-Sulami and Major General Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi-India Friendship Committee. These discussions focused on deepening the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, rooted in mutual trust, shared interests, and a growing strategic bond. The Indian representatives reiterated their nation’s unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and explored avenues for further bilateral cooperation.





This diplomatic outreach is part of a broader campaign following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. In its aftermath, Indian forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The all-party delegation’s visit is one of several international engagements aimed at countering global misinformation and showcasing India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.





The visit also included engagements with the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and meetings with thought leaders, government officials, and business representatives, reflecting the comprehensive nature of India’s diplomatic efforts. The delegation’s activities underscored the unity of India’s political spectrum on the issue of terrorism and highlighted the importance of international solidarity in the fight against this global menace.





Notably, the visit was marked by the absence of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was hospitalized in Kuwait due to extreme heat but confirmed his recovery via social media.





The delegation’s visit to Saudi Arabia reinforced India’s strong and uncompromising position against terrorism, appreciated Saudi Arabia’s supportive stance, and sought to further strengthen the dynamic and strategic partnership between the two countries.





