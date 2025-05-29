



A high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in Rome following its diplomatic mission in France, continuing its efforts to engage key European partners on counterterrorism and bilateral cooperation.





The delegation, comprising Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh (Congress), MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran, is tasked with briefing international stakeholders on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and highlighting the broader challenge of cross-border terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistan.





Upon arrival in Italy, the delegation met with Giulio Tremonti, President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and European Commission of Italy's Chamber of Deputies, and Stefania Craxi, President of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee of the Italian Senate, in Rome. These meetings focused on strengthening cooperation between India and Italy on security matters, with an emphasis on a united global stance against terrorism.





The delegation also engaged with Italian journalists in Rome, aiming to inform the Italian public and media about India’s counterterrorism efforts and the evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in supporting terror activities. This outreach is part of a broader diplomatic campaign to garner international support for India’s position and to expose the role of state actors in fostering terrorism.





During its preceding visit to France, the delegation met with members of the India-France Friendship Group and the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence in Paris. French senators and officials expressed solidarity with India, agreeing on the need for democratic nations to speak in one voice against terrorism. The French side reaffirmed its support for India’s fight against terrorism, recognizing it as a shared threat to global security and democratic values.





Ravi Shankar Prasad, reflecting on the meetings, highlighted the emotional and strategic significance of the support received from European partners. He emphasized the importance of international unity in countering terrorism and expressed gratitude for the strong bilateral ties and shared commitment to democratic principles demonstrated by both French and Italian counterparts.





The delegation’s ongoing engagements in Europe underscore India’s proactive diplomatic approach to building consensus against terrorism, strengthening bilateral relations, and ensuring that the international community remains vigilant and united in addressing cross-border threats.





Based On ANI Report











