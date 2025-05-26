



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sparked significant controversy by publicly accusing the United States of deliberately fuelling global conflicts to profit its arms industry, particularly amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.





In a widely circulated video, Asif claimed that the US has been at the center of 260 wars over the past century, contrasting this with China’s involvement in only three conflicts.





He argued that the American military-industrial complex is a massive, well-established sector that forms a major part of the US GDP, and that this economic incentive drives Washington to create and prolong wars around the world.





Asif specifically accused the US of playing both sides in conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, to maintain instability and ensure continued profits for its defence sector. He cited the examples of Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan, and Libya—countries he described as once prosperous but now devastated and bankrupt due to prolonged wars, which he attributed to American involvement.





The remarks have provoked intense debate and criticism worldwide, with many pointing out Pakistan’s own history of military cooperation with the US, including its reliance on American military aid and the purchase of US defence equipment such as F-16 fighter jets.





Critics online highlighted what they saw as hypocrisy in Asif’s statements, noting that Pakistan has often sought American support when needed, only to later blame the US for regional instability.





Some users also referenced Pakistan’s shifting alliances, especially its increasing military dependence on China, as well as its own role in fostering conflict and instability in the region.





Adding to the controversy, Asif has previously admitted in interviews that Pakistan supported and fostered terror groups, describing this as “doing the US’s dirty work” during the past three decades. He later backtracked, calling this a mistake for which Pakistan is now suffering, referencing the terror attacks that have occurred within its borders.





While Asif’s comments have found some agreement among those who believe that major powers profit from global arms sales, the dominant reaction has been to call out the double standards and political motivations behind his statements.





The episode has reignited discussions about the complex interplay of geopolitics, arms industries, and the shifting allegiances of countries like Pakistan in the broader context of South Asian and global security.







